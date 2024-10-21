Deepika Padukone's banter with sister Anisha over her ‘endless legs’ is too cute to miss; Ranveer Singh can’t stop gushing at sister-in-law’s PICS

Deepika Padukone shares a great bond with her sister Anisha Padukone and often gives a glimpse of their relationship on social media. She recently bantered with her over her ‘endless legs’ in new pictures, which is too cute to miss. Ranveer Singh also couldn’t stop gushing over his sister-in-law's post.

On October 20, Anisha Padukone took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures from her recent getaway. In the first photo, she was seen wearing a white dress and shoes. Anisha flaunted her long legs as she posed with a stunning view in the background.

In another picture, she stood in the middle of a path, donning a black top and denim pants, with a smile on her face. There were more photos with the top view of the place. The caption of the post read, “The one with nice views.”

Anisha’s sister, Deepika Padukone, showered her with love in the comments section. She said, “Endless Legs!” accompanied by a heart-eye emoji. To this, Anisha replied, "@deepikapadukone look who’s talking (winking face emoji)." Anisha’s brother-in-law, Ranveer Singh, expressed his admiration with pink hearts.

Have a look at the post and the comments!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8, 2024. Fans couldn’t stop congratulating Anisha under the post and even asked her to offer a glimpse of her niece. One person said, “The masi glow up is real,” while another wrote, “Aww-some locations n ANISHA U r looking super-cool! Hearty Congrats for becoming a ‘Maasi’ to Deepika's little angel-princess!!”

Advertisement

A comment read, “Okay we loved this caption and pics ‘The one with nice views’ now please post something ‘The one with niece views’ we are waiting @anishapadukone.”

Deepika and Ranveer made a joint announcement on Instagram after their first child’s birth. The image sharing the happy news said, "Welcome, Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer," framed within a golden bow. The new parents and their little one received a lot of love and wishes from the film industry.

On the work front, the couple will be next seen in the movie Singham Again.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and their kids Mehr, Guriq dress up as ‘avenger’ Diljit Dosanjh ahead of Halloween 2024; ‘Punjabi Aa Gaaye Oye'