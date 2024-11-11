Sikandar: Salman Khan poses at Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace during shoot; Bigg Boss contestant Arun Mashettey shares INSIDE PIC

Salman Khan has been completely engrossed in the shooting of his upcoming movie Sikandar. He has been filming at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad for the past few days. Now, an inside picture of the superstar posing on the sets has surfaced on the internet. Bigg Boss contestant Arun Mashettey joined him in the frame.

On November 10, 2024, Arun Mashettey, who participated in Bigg Boss 17, took to Instagram and shared a picture from the Sikandar movie’s shoot. Salman Khan was seen standing in the center wearing a navy blue full-sleeved t-shirt paired with gray pants. He kept his hands inside his pockets and posed in style for the camera.

Arun and his wife joined Salman in the picture. The BB contestant was seen dressed in a white uniform. The Falaknuma Palace shone in the background. Arun also shared a vlog from his meeting with Salman. He revealed that he shot for Sikandar, but didn’t give out any details and asked everyone to watch the film.

Have a look at the set glimpses!

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Rashmika Mandanna has been paired opposite Salman Khan in this action entertainer. Pinkvilla exclusively broke the news about her casting in May.

A source close to the development stated, “Sajid Nadiadwala was on the lookout for a fresh pairing as the script demands that at the writing level. He narrated the subject to Rashmika, and the actress was excited by not just her part but also the overall approach of AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala to mount the film.”

In another exclusive update, Pinkvilla also teased about Salman’s character in the film. A source revealed, “It’s a heroic character that capitalizes on the effortless arrogance on screen. He is a Sikandar in a true sense, coming from a family of kings, and his behavior has the traits of anger and arrogance.”

Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi also star in pivotal roles. Sikandar is scheduled to hit the silver screen on the festive occasion of Eid in 2025.

