Singham Again: Rohit Shetty reacts to Arjun Kapoor being trolled on social media; ‘People are only talking about…’

Arjun Kapoor is currently basking in praise for his performance in the Cop Universe movie Singham Again. He is playing the role of Danger Lanka, the antagonist. Director Rohit Shetty recently reacted to the trolling that Arjun faced on social media. He said that it wasn’t easy to deal with them, but he was happy that people are now appreciating Arjun’s work and only talking about him.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Rohit Shetty recalled how after the trailer release of Singham Again, netizens were saying that a squad of five people is needed to deal with Arjun Kapoor. The filmmaker shared that he didn’t ‘blame’ them as it was their opinion, but he is glad that they have changed their thoughts after watching the movie.

Rohit expressed that it would mean that they went completely wrong had the audience not liked Arjun or his role as the main villain. He praised the actor for his hard work and revealed that he put in a lot of effort.

Rohit then talked about Arjun’s state of mind during the shoot of the movie. He mentioned how Arjun was coming from a ‘phase’ where his films hadn’t performed well and he was being trolled. Rohit remarked that he was aware of how social media works nowadays.

He said, “It isn’t easy for any of us to deal with trolls and then perform well. But I’m happy that people have appreciated Arjun’s work. Singham Again has such a big cast but people are only talking about Arjun Kapoor.”

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of Singham Again. In the caption, he wrote, “The perfect role, at the right time, with a director who believes in you—sometimes, that’s all it takes.”

Extending his gratitude to Rohit Shetty, Arjun continued, “Grateful beyond words for the trust he’s shown in me when not many were willing to, and for creating a character so close to his vision that the audiences have loved. This journey of becoming Danger Lanka has been nothing short of amazing.”

Singham Again, featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, is currently running in cinemas.

