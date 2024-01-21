Rohit Shetty reacts to alleged feud rumors with Shah Rukh Khan post-Dilwale; spills beans about next collab

Rohit Shetty is a filmmaker who is known to create movies like the Golmaal and the Singham series. He has also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in movies like Chennai Express and Dilwale which turned out to be the biggest movies in the career of the megastar. In an interview, Shetty revealed why he hasn’t collaborated with SRK again after the 2015 movie that also starred Kajol.

Rohit Shetty opens up about his alleged feud with Shah Rukh Khan

Director-producer Rohit Shetty tasted success only after he directed Golmaal in 2006. Then in 2013, he worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express and Dilwale in 2015. Since then, the two gems of the Indian film industry haven’t collaborated making people speculate that there’s friction between them. In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Shetty set the record straight.

During the sit-down chat, the host read Rohit a question by his fan. It enquired if there’s something wrong between him and the Jawan actor since they haven’t collaborated for nearly a decade now. On hearing the, the filmmaker had a good laugh. He responded, “Aesa kuch nhi hai. (There’s nothing like that.)”

Further on, he spoke about his plans to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan and said, “Koi achi kahani milne ke saath me, karna hai toh fir vo aesi ho k vo Chennai Express se badi ho. Sabse important cheez rehta hai k kabhi aesa koi subject aaya toh kyun nhi karungi mai, zaroor karunga. (If I get a good story, if we have to work together then it should be better that Chennai Express. Most important thing is that. If something like this comes then we will definitely work together.)”

Rohit Shetty gets emotional as he speaks about his father MB Shetty

During the same interview, Rohit also spoke about his father MB Shetty who was a famous stuntman in Bollywood. He also shared about an incident that happened on the sets of Bombay 405 Miles which later became the reason for his demise. The Indian Police Force director said that while shooting for a scene in the film, a stunt double of actor Shatrughan Sinha had to jump from the godown and a petrol blast had to take place.

His father was supposed to give a thumbs-up to the cameraman and the other guy who would trigger the blast. But during the shoot, both these men interchanged their positions and then MB Shetty mistakenly tapped the blast guy who triggered the blast. This led the stunt guy named Mansoor to burst into flames. Sadly, he later passed away.

The Bol Bachchan director said that his father took the blame on him. He became an alcoholic and started rejecting work that came his way and would stay at home. Eventually, a year later, he also passed away. “Ek saal baad dad also passed away. Unhone ye apne upar le liya tha or dad ki image bohat strong thi workers me because fighters’ association me.... dad bohat active the workers ke liye ((After one year, dad also passed away. Dad took it upon himself and his image was strong among workers because he was active in fighters association).”

Rohit Shetty's work front

After leading many hit movies, Rohit Shetty recently made his digit debut with his action cop web series Indian Police Force. Moreover, he is also shooting for Singham Again with Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

