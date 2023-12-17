EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
Ananya Panday spills the beans on crashing a wedding with Sara Ali Khan. Sara's spirited dance with uncles led to Ananya dragging her off the dance floor. Read the full story!
Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday stand out as two of the most endearing actresses in Bollywood. These divas consistently captivate their fans with their exquisite beauty, acting prowess, and more. Their friendship is a beacon of BFF goals, as they never miss an opportunity to showcase their camaraderie. Recently, they made headlines with their appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, sharing some saucy revelations. Ananya recently disclosed an unheard anecdote about Sara. It revolves around a memorable incident when the duo crashed a wedding, giving fans a glimpse into their friendship.
Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan attended a wedding uninvited
During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday was questioned about whether she had ever crashed a wedding. Initially responding with a no, the actor later shared, "I have crashed a wedding, actually, with Sara. Actually, uh, it wasn’t a wedding; it was like a wedding party. We were somewhere, we were having dinner, and we were walking by, and we heard this loud Hindi music playing. Sara, being Sara, was like, ‘I’m going in and dancing.’ Sara has gone in the middle of the dance floor, started dancing, and I dragged her off the dance floor.”
Watch the full interview below:
Ananya Panday's work front
The actress is set to make her presence felt in the upcoming movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Against the lively backdrop of Mumbai, this tale of coming-of-age is skillfully crafted by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh. Steering the creative ship are Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar from Excel Entertainment, collaborating with Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar from Tiger Baby.
The storyline revolves around the lives of three friends – Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya), and Neil (Adarsh Gourav). The film delves into their relatable journey as best friends navigating the complexities of aspirations, relationships, and emotions amidst the dynamic setting of Mumbai.
