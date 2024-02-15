Sai Pallavi's dance video from Japan festival sparks speculation on its connection to her film with Junaid Khan

A video of Sai Pallavi at Japan's Sapporo Snow Festival is making waves on social media, showcasing the actress' dance moves on stage. Resembling a scene from her upcoming film with Junaid Khan, Sai gracefully dances with locals in traditional attire. The clip, sans background music, captures the essence with claps and a countdown, highlighting Sai's captivating stage presence. Despite speculations linking it to the film, fans ponder whether Sai's performance was an impromptu act at the Sapporo Snow Festival, adding to the mystery surrounding the viral footage of her energetic and culturally rich dance.

Watch Sai Pallavi’s viral dance video here

Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan were seen together, both donning the attire from her dance performance. The images of the duo quickly spread across social media platforms.

Fans swiftly engaged in the Reddit comment section, with one stating, "I don’t think it’s between the shoot, it’s definitely part of the shoot." Another expressed, "This is so sweet." A different user remarked, "Leaks are already going round. They cud have released official pics on this valentines day."

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi shoot at the Sapporo Snow Festival

In the midst of growing anticipation for the movie, leaked images from the film's set reveal the team shooting at the Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan. The glimpses from the sets of Junaid Khan's upcoming untitled film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, offer a hazy view of Junaid Khan's appearance for the film. These leaked images also feature Sai Pallavi, the lead actress, showcasing the on-screen romance between the two amidst the snowy backdrop of the Sapporo Snow Festival, adding an element of intrigue to the buzz surrounding the much-anticipated film.

Junaid Khan’s debut

Apart from this, Junaid Khan, with more than seven years of theatrical expertise, is set to mark his cinematic debut in Aditya Chopra's historical epic Maharaj, helmed by director Siddharth P Malhotra.

Sai Pallavi on the work front

In addition to the aforementioned projects, Sai Pallavi is also involved in a movie alongside Sivakarthikeyan, currently titled SK21. Produced by Kamal Haasan, the film is being directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy.

