PICS: Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan enjoys snow festival in Sapporo with Sai Pallavi amidst their film shoot

The upcoming generation of celebrity children is getting ready to make their mark in the film industry, and fans are eagerly anticipating their debut. One star kid in particular that fans are excited to see is Junaid Khan, the son of Aamir Khan. While his first project, titled Maharaj, is set to release in 2024, Junaid is currently preparing for his next untitled film, which has been making headlines for quite some time. As we mentioned before, Junaid will be shooting this film in Japan, and we now have some stills from the set.

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi shoot at the Sapporo Snow Festival

Amid the rising anticipation around the film, a picture from the sets of the film has been leaked that showcases the team shooting in Sapporo, Japan that too in the snow festival! These pictures from the sets of Junaid Khan's next untitled film produced by Aamir Khan Productions have been leaked where the team can be seen shooting at the Sapporo Snow Festival. What can be seen in these pictures, through a hazy view, is Junaid Khan's look for this upcoming film, with Sai Pallavi who is the leading lady in the movie. The two will be seen romancing each other in the movie.

It is the first time that Sapporo has been captured in such an enthralling way on the big screens and this film is looking absolutely promising!

Recently we had heard that the film had faced a few challenges in its initial days as there was an unexpected snowfall. But thanks to the determination and dedication of the artists, and the team members, who made it happen and now the shooting seems to be going on in full force!

Junaid Khan’s debut

Apart from this exciting project, Junaid Khan, having honed his skills in theater for over seven years, is poised to make his film debut with Aditya Chopra’s period epic Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

