Saif Ali Khan Attack: Accused didn’t know he broke into B-town star’s house, says Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar: ‘Someone had told him…’

The Mumbai Police were finally able to catch hold of the man who broke into Saif Ali Khan’s Mumbai home on January 16, 2025, and stabbed him multiple times. The accused confessed to the crime after which the suspect arrested from Durg was released. In a new development in the case, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that the person held didn’t know he was entering a B-town celeb's home. In fact, someone had told him that only rich people lived in that locality. Read on!

After the police succeeded in catching the accused in the high-profile case, they stated that primary evidence shows he is a Bangladeshi national who worked as a housekeeper at a Mumbai restaurant. While addressing the media during an event, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the accused did not know that he was entering the home of a Bollywood actor.

He further divulged, “Someone had told him that only rich people lived in that locality,” adding that after entering the building premises, he found a duct where he was hiding before breaking into the building. Revealing more about the case, Pawar stated that the accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case was arrested from Thane and he has confessed to his crime.

Moreover, he had come to Kolkata from Bangladesh only eight months ago. Since he had heard much about Mumbai, he came to the city and worked as a housekeeper. An agency hired him without doing any verification. The police have arrested those concerned from the agency as well. The Mumbai Police arrested the man, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad who used a fake name, Bijoy Das, to work in the city before committing the crime. The 30-year-old man was remanded to police custody till January 24.

Meanwhile, Saif's family and well-wishers are continuously visiting him at the Lilavati Hospital. On Sunday, January 19, 2025, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora came to check on his health. Soon after, Khan’s Hum Tum co-star Rani Mukerji arrived to meet the ailing actor.

