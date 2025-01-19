Saif Ali Khan Attack: Mumbai Police recovers second part of knife used in stabbing; Here's where it was found

The investigation into Saif Ali Khan's shocking stabbing incident continues to unfold with new developments each day. Recently, the Bandra Police discovered the second part of the knife used in the attack on the actor. The second part of the knife was found in the children’s room at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Bandra home. The recovered knife piece has been sent for forensic analysis and fingerprint examination.

For those unaware, the first part was removed from Saif Ali Khan's body during surgery at the hospital. The blade fragment had been lodged in Khan's back and was extracted by doctors during the procedure.

According to a statement previously shared by Dr. Nitin Dange, Chief Neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, the actor faced a significant risk of paralysis during the incident. Dr. Dange noted that the knife lodged near Saif Ali Khan's spinal cord was dangerously close, and if it had penetrated even 2mm deeper, paralysis could have occurred.

In the latest update, cops arrested the main suspect accused in the stabbing incident. The arrest occurred early on Sunday, January 19, 2025, in Thane, Maharashtra. The suspect, identified as Mohammad Alian, initially provided a false identity but later confessed to breaking into the actor's home and carrying out the attack.

The accused, who worked at a pub in Thane, was apprehended at a labor camp near a metro construction site in the Hiranandani Estate area. Officials made the breakthrough leading to his arrest from the Vile Parle police station in Mumbai.

According to reports, the attacker traveled to Dadar following the incident. It is said that he bought a pair of headphones from a mobile store in the Kaptan Khana area. Crime branch officials, along with the police, visited the shop to review CCTV footage and question the shopkeeper. When asked about the attack, the shopkeeper claimed he had no knowledge of it.

Additionally, the police tracked down Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver who transported Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital after the attack. His statement was recorded at the Bandra police station.

