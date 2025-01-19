Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Arrested accused’s 1st confession statement OUT; suspect held in custody from Durg released

In the latest development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident, Mumbai Police detained a suspect in the case this morning from Thane. Mumbai Police revealed that the arrested accused is a waiter at a restaurant and has confessed to committing the crime. The latest report reveals his first statement while the suspect arrested from Durg has been released.

A police officer among the approximately 100 police personnel searching the accused shared with the Indian Express that the accused had allegedly admitted to the crime, stating, “Ha maine hi kiya (Yes, I did it).”

The Mumbai police later on Sunday morning claimed that the primary evidence states that the attacker, Vijay Das is a Bangladeshi national. The police revealed that the attacker used multiple identities, including Bijoy Das, Vijay Das, Mohammad Illyas, and BJ. However, they identified him as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, 30, who changed his name to Vijay Das after entering India to hide his origins.

The report further added that Islam allegedly changed his locations multiple times, avoided getting captured by CCTV cameras, and hid in the Dadar and Worli areas. He was eventually caught from Thane’s Ghodbunder area while he was hiding in dense mangroves nearly 70 hours after the attack.

According to the report, the police said Mohammad was scared sensing someone was close to him but was eventually caught. He was being interrogated by the police in the Khar police station and is poised to be produced in the Bandra metropolitan court on Sunday afternoon.

In addition to this, another alleged accused arrested in Saif Ali Khan’s case, Akash Kanoji from Durg was being taken from RPF Police Station in Durg for his release. Sitting in the police jeep, while speaking with ANI, he stated that he is not the accused and hasn’t committed any crime.

He mentioned that he was brought for investigation. "I did not do anything wrong. I was brought here for questioning and now I have been released. I am not the accused," he said.

The police official also noted that they’ve emphasized that Kanojia was a suspect and not the main accused, and they were doing the investigation.

Here's what the suspect arrested from Durg said

Saif is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.

