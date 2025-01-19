Saif Ali Khan Attack: Hum Tum co-star Rani Mukerji arrives at Lilavati Hospital to check on actor’s health; WATCH

Saif Ali Khan is still at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, recovering from the multiple injuries from the attack. Since the day he was attacked at his home, several family members and friends have been visiting the prestigious hospital to meet the ailing actor. After Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, his Hum Tum co-star Rani Mukerji paid him a visit. Check it out!

A while ago, on January 19, 2025, Rani Mukerji visited the Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre in Mumbai to check on her B-town friend Saif Ali Khan. In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the Bollywood diva was seen making an entry inside the hospital with her entourage. Rani casually got dressed up in a white top with white flared pants.

Earlier today (January 19, 2025), Arjun Kapoor was seen accompanying Malaika Arora as they paid Saif a visit at the hospital. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh were also spotted meeting their beloved Saif.

For the unaware, the Tanhaji actor was stabbed multiple times by an intruder who broke into their house at around 2:00 AM on January 16, 2025. Soon after, Ibrahim took him to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw. Later that day, Bebo took to her Instagram account and broke her silence on the unfortunate incident.

In her note, she penned, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculations and coverage.”

The Crew actress further expressed that while they appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to their safety. “I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and gives us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time,” she concluded.

