Saif Ali Khan Attack: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan arrive at Lilavati Hospital to visit father after he got stabbed at his Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently sustained severe injuries after being attacked with a knife by a robber at his Mumbai home around 3.00 am in the night. He was rushed to the hospital immediately and is now out of danger after undergoing surgery. In a recent viral video, his children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, were seen visiting him at the hospital. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand also paid a visit to the actor, and the footage has since gone viral.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted outside Lilavati Hospital, where their father, Saif Ali Khan, recently underwent surgery. The siblings were seen stepping out of their car and quickly heading inside to meet him. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand was also seen arriving at the hospital and entering the hospital venue to wish Saif a speedy recovery.

For the unversed, in a surprising and unsettling incident, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a break-in at his Mumbai home on Thursday. The actor sustained several injuries, including one near his spine and another on his neck, after being attacked by an intruder who reportedly forced his way into Saif and Kareena’s residence.

The actor's team released an official statement stating, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in the hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation."

Mumbai Police have arrived at Saif’s Bandra residence and are questioning the household staff in connection with the attack. Authorities have identified the attacker, and a CCTV image of the individual has been released. In a statement, the Mumbai Police confirmed that an unidentified person had broken into the actor's home. A scuffle ensued between the actor and the intruder, during which Saif was stabbed multiple times with a knife.

