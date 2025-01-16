Saif Ali Khan hospitalized after being attacked by intruder at home; suffers multiple injuries

Saif Ali Khan recently returned to Mumbai after a long holiday season abroad with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and kids, Taimur and Jeh. An unfortunate incident has now occurred with the actor. It has been learned that Saif has been hospitalized after being attacked by an intruder at his home. He has reportedly suffered multiple injuries.

According to a recent report in the Hindustan Times, a robber entered Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bandra home around 2:30 am on January 16, 2025. Saif and the intruder had a scuffle with the actor reportedly suffering multiple stab injuries.

As per the portal, the police have revealed that the robber fled the scene after attacking Saif. They are registering an FIR and are trying to catch the attacker. A police officer said, “We are investigating the matter. The Mumbai crime branch is conducting a parallel investigation into the incident.”

The report added that Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to the Lilavati hospital for treatment. Niraj Uttamani, the chief operating officer of the hospital revealed that Saif was admitted at 3:30 am. He has suffered six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the injuries is apparently closer to his spine. Uttamani further shared Saif was currently in surgery and the extent of the damage will be known only after the operation.

Saif Ali Khan’s team has issued an official statement. It said, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation.”

Earlier, on January 7, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport returning from their vacation. The former was seen holding the hands of his sons Taimur and Jeh.

