Saif Ali Khan says Manoj Bajpayee 'didn’t buy' his underprivileged act in Aarakshan: 'Nawab saab, nahi’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol

Saif Ali Khan has been a part of several interesting projects in his long and successful career. These include films like Dil Chahta Hai, Omkara and Kal Ho Naa Ho. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his experience of doing the 2011 film Aarakshan with Manoj Bajpayee and how the latter wasn't convinced by his underprivileged dialogue in the film.

Saif Ali Khan on Manoj Bajpayee

Saif Ali Khan recently gave an interview to Film Companion with Kareena Kapoor Khan where he touched upon his 2011 film Aarakshan. In the film, Saif plays the role of a guy who doesn't get a job because of caste discrimination. In the interview, Saif revealed how Manoj Bajpayee wasn't convinced by his underprivileged act in one of the scenes.

He said: "I did Aarakshan. I did a scene with him where I was telling him how much I have suffered, I have been so underprivileged in my life, and he was… after cut, he said, ‘I don’t buy it for a second.’. He’s like, ‘Nawab saab, nahi’ (laughs)’. He didn’t buy it for a second.”

Saif Ali Khan recalls drinking with Manoj Bajpayee

In the same interview, Saif recalled working with Manoj on JP Dutta’s 2003 war film LOC Kargil. The actor said that the two drank and 'nearly went blind.' "We were holed up in some mountainside with JP, and I was in his room. I said, ‘Have you got anything to drink?’ He said, ‘I have this rum’ and it said Hercules XXX rum which we drank and nearly went blind,” he added.

Workwise, Saif was last seen in Adipurush which turned out to be a critical and commercial failure. He will be next seen in the Telugu action drama film Devara with NT Rama Rao Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor. Manoj, on the other hand, was last seen in Devashish Makhija's Joram which was well-received.

