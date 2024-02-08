Saif Ali Khan explains how audiences make star kids; talks about not wanting similar attention for Taimur

Bollywood fans are always eager to know every little detail about their beloved stars, and it's no surprise that their fan base is enormous. Interestingly, the children of these stars have their own separate fan following. Sometimes, these star kids even steal the limelight from their famous parents. Speaking of which, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, the children of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, are undeniably among the most popular star kids. However, in a recent interview, the Dil Chahta Hai actor confessed that he isn't fond of this kind of attention.

Saif Ali Khan on everyone’s obsession with star kids

In an interview with Film Companion, Anupama Chopra spoke about everyone obsessing over star kids. To this Saif Ali Khan replied, “The audience and people are so interested in star kids. They are constantly being photographed, constantly being followed. I mean tomorrow someone wants to make a movie with one of them it’s not rocket science. So, you have to decide why this attention and where it comes from.”

Talking about the attention that his son Taimur Ali Khan receives, Saif Ali Khan further added, “Taimur was doing a taekwondo thing and people were photographing him and making reels. So we don’t want that kind of attention.” Having said that, Saif further quipped, “So we don’t make the star kid, the star kid is made. I mean we might make him biologically but what makes the star kid is the press and then the photographers and then the audience who perhaps quite innocently just want to see a star kid.”

Advertisement

Kareena concluded by saying, “You might have a last name but it doesn’t mean you have talent.”

Saif Ali Khan's work front

Saif recently appeared in Adipurush, where he portrayed the character of Ravana. Currently, he is occupied with the shooting of the Telugu movie Devara, alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. In this film, Saif takes on a negative role. Additionally, he is also working on an action-packed film with director Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated with Saif on Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum. This marks their third project together.

Saif Ali Khan's tricep surgery

Saif had to undergo tricep surgery recently due to an old injury that began causing him pain while shooting. He expressed, "This injury and the subsequent surgery are just part of the wear and tear that comes with our profession. I feel incredibly fortunate to have had such skilled surgeons taking care of me, and I'm grateful to all those who have shown their love and support."

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

Kareena was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller Jaane Jaan which also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film was based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X and marked her foray into the digital space. Upon release, both the film and her performance were well received. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's thriller film The Buckingham Murders. The film is also her maiden production venture and stars her as a British-Indian detective trying to uncover the case of a child's demise in Buckinghamshire. She also has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew.

Apart from these, she is also reuniting with Rohit Shetty for the action cop drama Singham Again. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, alongside Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ: PIC: Kareena Kapoor Khan aces 'chakrasana' as she kickstarts new week on healthy note