Will Aditya Chopra start new film before Tiger vs Pathaan face-off? Here’s what report suggests

Aditya Chopra has elevated the YRF Spy Universe to the forefront of Indian cinema, creating an unparalleled theatrical experience. The blockbuster series began with the Tiger franchise starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, followed by War with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and the massive hit Pathaan featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. The latest installment, Tiger 3, stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. Each film in this franchise has been a huge hit. Recently, it has been revealed that Aditya Chopra will be making a new film before setting up Tiger vs Pathaan’s face-off.

Aditya Chopra introduced interconnectivity in the YRF Spy Universe storyline with Pathaan, revealing that the antagonist Jim, portrayed by John, was initially aligned with Kabir, played by Hrithik Roshan in the War franchise, before diverging from his path.

In Pathaan, Aditya Chopra united Tiger and Pathaan on screen for the first time, unveiling that they share a strong friendship. Pathaan also featured in Tiger 3, and Hrithik Roshan made a cameo in an Easter egg scene that hinted at the storyline of War 2.

Recently it was reported that Aditya Chopra aims to create an intense showdown between two friends, Tiger and Pathaan, a cinematic event that promises to be both grand and surprising in scale and storyline. He plans to introduce a new element to the YRF Spy Universe's storyline by releasing a new film before setting the stage for the epic face-off between Tiger and Pathaan.

As per a source, “YRF Spy Universe has become a huge draw for audiences worldwide as seen in the box office result that this franchise has delivered. Adi realises the sky high expectations that every film from this spy universe currently has and he is adding a new twist to the timeline.” The source further added, “Adi wants to set up the mega clash of two of India’s biggest cinematic icons Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan with a film that will be a precursor to the violent face off in Tiger vs Pathaan. He will make a film that interconnects the YRF Spy Universe further before the ultimate showdown.”

In terms of their recent projects, SRK's last appearance was in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki which hit the big screens on 21 December. Meanwhile, Salman's latest film, Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif, is part of the YRF spy universe. Earlier this year, Salman made a cameo as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger, in SRK's Pathaan.

