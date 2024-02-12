EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss team up on a big action film; Eid 2025 release

Over the last 30 years, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have successfully collaborated on films like Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann and Kick. Their last collaboration was Kick in 2014, which marked the directorial debut of Sajid Nadiadwala and went ahead to emerge a blockbuster at the box office. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that 10 years after Kick, Salman Khan, and Sajid Nadiadwala are all set for a reunion on a mega-budget action film.

Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala & AR Murugadoss team up on action thriller

According to our sources close to the development, Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in AR Murugadoss to direct Salman Khan in a big-ticket action entertainer that is targeting to hit the big screen during the Eid 2025 weekend. “Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now. When Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss discussed this subject, the only name that came to their mind was Salman Khan, and when the producer discussed the film with Salman, it was an instant yes from the superstar,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that it’s a global action entertainer which will be shot at multiple countries over through 2024.

“The yet untitled action thriller will be shot in Portugal and other European countries apart from some portions in India on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore, making it the most ambitious film of Sajid Nadiadwala. The meetings took place earlier in the year and all the energies aligned in the right way to start the film as soon as possible. Among every script that came his way over the last year, the AR Murugadoss film is something that excited him the most leading him to put the film on priority,” the source added.

Advertisement

Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss film targets Eid 2025 release

The film goes on floors in Summer 2024 with a marathon schedule that will go on till the end of the year at several global locations. According to the source, this will be the biggest-ever collaboration of Salman and Sajid, and the duo is looking to take action to the next level. AR Murugadoss is best known for directing films like Ghajini, and Holiday in Hindi, whereas Kaththi, Sarkar, Darbar, and Stalin among others in Tamil and Telugu. Interestingly, AR Murugadoss had pitched Ghajini to Salman Khan back in 2006, and it’s 18 years later that the duo are finally teaming up for the first time. The trio is targetting an Eid 2025 release for this mega budget actioner. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.