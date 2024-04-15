WATCH: Salman Khan makes 1st appearance post gun-firing incident; leaves Galaxy Apartment with high security

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing, weapons and death threats.

Sunday morning (April 14) started with a gun-firing incident that took place outside Salman Khan's Bandra house, Galaxy Apartment. After the incident, several celebrities and notable figures reached the actor's house to check on him. Security has been beefed up already and the investigation is still on. Day after the alarming incident, Salman made his first appearance as he was clicked leaving Galaxy Apartment in a car with high security.

Salman Khan leaves Galaxy Apartment with security after gun-firing incident

On April 15, a while ago, Salman Khan was seen leaving his Galaxy Apartment, Bandra in a car the day after the shocking gun-firing incident. The actor's car was surrounded by high security. Have a look at the video:

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacts to the gunfire incident

ON April 14, the first picture of the gunmen surfaced on social media. Allegedly a snap from a CCTV footage, the image featured both men wearing caps and carrying a backpack with them. While one of them wore a white t-shirt with a black jacket and denim, the other culprit donned a red t-shirt and denim. Click HERE to see the picture.

Rahul Kanal shares update with paps about Salman Khan's well-being

On the other hand, Salman Khan’s close friends and politicians Baba Siddique and Rahul Narain Kanal also visited the star following the alarming incident. While exiting the Galaxy Apartments, Rahul was surrounded by the paparazzi as they inquired him about the actor’s well-being. While he walked towards his car, the cameramen asked him, “Abhi bhai kaise hain (How is bhai now)?” In response to this, he remarked, “Dua hai upar vale ki (It is almighty’s blessings), Bhai is all good,” before getting into his car.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan announced his next film with AR Murugadoss on the auspicious occasion of Eid, which is titled, Sikandar where he will be seen in the titular role.

