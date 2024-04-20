Salman Khan Firing Case: Man arrested for booking cab to actor's Mumbai residence under Lawrence Bishnoi's name

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

Salman Khan fans across the country have been worried for the star ever since the shooting incident outside his Bandra residence took place on April 14, 2024. The two accused in the firing case, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, were arrested in Bhuj and brought to Mumbai recently for further investigation.

Now, the Mumbai Police have arrested a man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who booked a cab under gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name from Salman Khan's residence to the Bandra police station.

Youth arrested for booking cab in Lawrence Bishnoi's name from Salman Khan's home

According to a latest update by ANI, Mumbai Police arrested a 20-year-old accused Rohit Tyagi from Ghaziabad, UP. He had booked a car in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Galaxy Apartment, the house of actor Salman Khan, to Bandra Police Station. He has been sent to the custody of Bandra Police for two days.

Check out the tweet here:

Two accused shooters were paid 1 lakh in advance

According to a report by News 18, it is stated that four teams of the crime branch have been sent to New Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan to probe the matter. The reports further state that the accused were paid Rs 1 lakh in advance for the shooting by Anmol Bishnoi and were promised another Rs 3 lakh after the shooting. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Reportedly, Anmol was in direct contact with the two arrested shooters, Sagar and Vicky via Internet calling. It is said that the accused were caught after they switched on their phones to talk to Anmol after the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s house. Meanwhile, the police are trying to find the supplier of the weapon, and a look-out circular against Anmol Bishnoi has been issued by the police, who is currently in Canada.

Salman Khan to record statement as a witness in firing case

On April 14 at around 5:00 am, two motorbike-borne men opened fire outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments. After a case was filed, the cops started their investigation, and the next day, the Mumbai Police arrested two men, 21-year-old Sagar Pal and 24-year-old Vicky Gupta, from Gujarat's Kachchh. The two accused have been sent to custody till April 25.

Giving a fresh update on the case, police sources told ANI that the Mumbai Crime Branch will record the statement of the Tiger 3 star as a witness in the case. The sources also shared that when Mumbai Police got in contact with the actor regarding the firing incident, he allegedly expressed anger and worry and was concerned about the security of his family. He also questioned the authority and stated how the act came to fruition despite the heavy security provided to him.

Mumbai police reveals shooters intention behind firing

After being arrested, the two accused from Bihar were produced in front of the court. According to the latest update by ANI, the two accused intended to scare the Bollywood star. Mumbai Crime Branch informed the news agency that the men also recced Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse.

Mumbai pllice sources added, "They intended to just scare him and not murder him. The statements of both families have been recorded in Bihar. Around 7 people have been called from Haryana and other states for questioning, questioning is going on".

ALSO READ: Salman Khan House Firing Case: Anmol Bishnoi paid Rs 1 lakh advance to shooters; promised to pay Rs 3 lakh later