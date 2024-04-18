Salman Khan House Firing Case: Anmol Bishnoi paid Rs 1 lakh advance to shooters; promised to pay Rs 3 lakh later

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

Salman Khan fans across the country have been worried for the star ever since the shooting incident outside his Bandra residence took place. The two accused in this case, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, were arrested in Bhuj and brought to Mumbai recently for further investigation. Now, the latest buzz is that the accused were paid Rs 1 lakh in advance for the shooting.

The two shooters were paid Rs 1 lakh

As per reports in News 18, it is stated that four teams of the crime branch have been sent to New Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan to probe the matter. The reports further state that the accused were paid Rs 1 lakh in advance for the shooting by Anmol Bishnoi and were promised another Rs 3 lakh after the shooting.

Reportedly, Anmol was in direct contact with the two arrested shooters, Sagar and Vicky via Internet calling. It is said that the accused were caught after they switched on their phones to talk to Anmol after the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house. Meanwhile, the police are trying to find the supplier of the weapon, and a look-out circular against Anmol Bishnoi has been issued by the police, who is currently in Canada.

Another man detained from Haryana in Salman Khan firing incident

In yet another development in the case, PTI reported that yet another individual has been detained from Haryana. according to the official, the man was related to one of the two previously arrested accused, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta. They were constantly in touch prior to and after the incident. The official added that the man was suspected to be under instructions from Anmol Bishnoi, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, who allegedly claimed responsibility for the incident in a Facebook post hours after the firing.

The police official stated that the arrested duo, Pal and Gupta, were sharing detailed information about their movements with the suspect through Internet calls. The official revealed that the duo, who fled Mumbai and headed to Bhuj after the incident, changed the SIM card of the mobile used for communication near Surat.

As per the official, the suspect, who was tracked down and captured in Haryana, has been brought to Mumbai for questioning but has not yet been arrested in the case.

