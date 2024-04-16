Salman Khan Firing Incident: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests shooters from Gujarat’s Bhuj

Both individuals, who fled Mumbai after the shooting outside Salman Khan's home, have been caught in Bhuj city, Gujarat. They will be brought to Mumbai for further investigation!

By Sanchi Gupta
Updated on Apr 16, 2024  |  03:46 AM IST |  8.2K
Salman Khan Firing Incident: Mumbai Crime Branch arrest shooters from Gujarat’s Bhuj
Picture Courtesy - Instagram

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing, weapons, and death threats.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has made two arrests in connection with the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra West on April 14. Confirming the apprehension, Mumbai police stated that the suspects were captured in Bhuj district of Gujarat on Tuesday. Additional details regarding the arrested individuals will be disclosed by the police soon.

Shooters who open fire outside Salman’s house are arrested

The two suspects, who fled Mumbai following the shooting incident, have been arrested in Bhuj city, Gujarat, and will be brought back to Mumbai for further inquiry. Maximum police custody will be requested after their court appearance on Tuesday afternoon.

Upon their arrest, the police seized foreign pistols, live cartridges, mobile phones, and cash from the accused. During questioning, they admitted to firing shots outside Salman Khan's residence.

About The Author
Sanchi Gupta

Sanchi Gupta is your ultimate Bollywood buff. She traded in her finance and HR degree for the glitz and

...

