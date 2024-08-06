Salman Khan looks dapper as he poses with nephew Ayaan Agnihotri and Payal Dev in UNSEEN pic from Party Fever

Salman Khan recently made a striking cameo in the song Party Fever. The Sikandar actor introduced his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri, who appears as Agni in the track alongside Payal Dev. With its energetic vibe and the presence of Khan and Ayaan, Party Fever is poised to become the anthem of the year. Now, unseen photos from the song's set are going viral on social media.

In the photos, Salman is seen posing with Ayaan and Payal. Khan looks stylish in a black t-shirt and jeans, flashing a wide smile. Agni is dressed in a beige fur jacket, while Dev looks stunning in a multi-colored top and jeans.

The song, featuring Ayaan as Agni and Dev, is ideal for sparking party enthusiasm. Its vibrant tunes and upbeat rhythms, set in a lively club atmosphere, are enhanced by Khan's energetic cameo.

On the professional front, Khan will next be seen in AR Murugadoss' eagerly awaited film Sikandar, which features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and is set to release on Eid 2025.

According to a new report from Mid-Day, the first shooting schedule for the film might have finished on July 1. The report reveals that the mass entertainer ended with a major action sequence between Khan and co-star Prateik Babbar at the Chitrakoot Grounds. It was also mentioned that this sequence, reportedly shot at the Taj Lands End in Bandra, featured a plane and a 'custom-built exterior set.'

In other news, a Bollywood Hungama report indicates that director Atlee is planning to make a landmark film in Indian cinema, aiming to bring together superstars Salman Khan and Rajinikanth. According to the report, a meeting between Atlee, Rajinikanth, and Salman Khan is expected soon.

The film will be produced by Sun Pictures, known for its close ties with Rajinikanth. Atlee has reportedly been in talks with Salman Khan for the past two years, and sources are hopeful about securing both actors. Additionally, Khan will also be seen in Tiger Vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.

