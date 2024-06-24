Salman Khan and Rajinikanth to come together for Atlee’s next? Details inside

All the Salman Khan fans hold your breath and brace yourselves as what you are going to read is about one of the biggest on-screen collaborations you must have ever seen in Bollywood. If reports are to be believed then Jawan director Atlee is all set to bring the Dabangg Khan with Rajinikanth.

If you thought that a film starring Salman and Shah Rukh Khan together would be the biggest collaboration ever then wait till you hear the official announcement of this one. We bet it’s going to be the biggest news ever.

Atlee to bring Salman Khan and Rajinikanth for his next film?

As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, sources close to the director Atlee have informed that the Jawan director is planning to make the biggest film in Indian Cinema. He is all geared up to bring together two superstars, Salman Khan and Rajinikanth.

The reports further state that the meeting of Atlee, Rajinikanth, and Salman Khan will happen next time. The famous Sun Pictures will be producing the film who share a family-like bond with Rajinikanth. It is also said that the director has been in touch with the Wanted star for the last 2 years. The sources further claimed that they are confident that they will get both the actors on board.

Advertisement

It is also said the title of the film is still not decided and the makers want this one to go on the floors by the end of 2024. Reportedly, the Dabangg star will wrap up Sikandar directed by A R Murugadoss, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna first and then starts this film.

Talking about Rajinikanth, he has Coolie that he will wrap and then join Salman for this Atlee directorial. Well, one can only expect fireworks at the box office with this collaboration.

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan is all pumped up to celebrate Eid with his fans with his upcoming film Sikandar. The actor is reuniting with A R Murugadoss after Kick. This film will also star Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. He also has Tiger Vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.

ALSO READ: Will Salman Khan be part of Race 4? Ramesh Taurani says ‘script is ready’; shares updates on Soldier sequel, Varun Dhawan’s next