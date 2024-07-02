Sikandar First Schedule Wrap: Salman Khan and Prateik Babbar face-off in plane sequence? Here’s what we know

Nearly three weeks ago, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production house made an announcement stating that Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar started its shoot on June 18 with the biggest air action sequence.

Since then, Khan’s ardent fans have been eager to know more about the project. Well, according to a report, the first schedule of the shooting wrapped up on June 1. Read on!

The first schedule of Sikandar's shooting wraps up

Directed by Murugadoss Arunasalam, the movie features Salman Khan in and as Sikandar. Scheduled for a theatrical release on the occasion of EID of 2025, it has left fans excited. A new report by Mid-Day suggested that the first schedule of the film’s shooting might have wrapped up on June 1.

According to the publication, the mass entertainer concluded with a major action sequence between Khan and his co-star Prateik Babbar at the Chitrakoot Grounds. It was reported that the sequence that was allegedly shot at the Taj Lands End in Bandra involved a plane and ‘a specially created exterior set’.

The same publication suggested that after winding up the action sequence on Monday, the team would take a break of probably 45 days. During this time, a new set would be constructed at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon.

The second schedule of Sikandar might commence in August

Mid-Day also reported that the team will start shooting the second schedule from August 2024. A source informed the publication, “Murugadoss’ team has planned the schedule such that through the rains, the set will be constructed. Finally, in mid-August, the team will regroup to shoot some action scenes and crowd-heavy sequences at the location. It will be a straight 40-day schedule.”

Month’s ago, the Tiger 3 actor confirmed his association with the film and stated that the movie is coming on Eid 2025. Taking to his Instagram profile, he shared the poster of the film and penned, “Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #SikandarEid2025.”

Take a look:

Apart from Khan, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a key role.

