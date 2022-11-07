Dabangg 4 EXCLUSIVE: Arbaaz Khan says he and Salman Khan want to do the film with a lot of love and effort

Actor-director Arbaaz Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming web series, Tanaav. It is the official Hindi adaptation of the highly acclaimed Israeli show, Fauda. The show also features Manav Vij, Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, Zarina Wahab and others in important roles. The trailer was unveiled recently and it is being loved by the audience. Ahead of his show's release, Arbaaz exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and shared details about the most-awaited project, Dabangg 4 with his superstar brother Salman Khan.

The Dabangg series has been a hit franchise. Salman's Chulbul Pandey is one of the most loved on-screen characters. The first two parts set the screens on fire with its larger-than-life action and drama. Even though the third part didn't live up to the expectations, fans are eagerly waiting for the fourth instalment. Earlier, on Arbaaz's chat show, Salman confirmed that they will be coming up with Dabangg 4. But he didn't reveal details about the project. Now, during the exclusive interaction, Pinkvilla quizzed Arbaaz about the film and how soon fans will get to watch the film. He shared that Dabangg 4 will not take as long as the third part. The actor also stated that he and Salman will put heart and effort into the project to treat the audience with something good.

Arbaaz shared, "As of now, we both are very busy with the things that we are doing right now. It is definitely in the pipeline but I don't really know the timeline. We are going to do it. The period between Dabangg 3 and 4 won't be as long as between the second and third instalments. It won't take very long. But yes, we both need to get out of our engagements to which we have committed prior and then maybe sit, lock ourselves thinking and work on it. Because it's a project that is close to both of us. For me, it is something that I took to him on a creative level and produced and also directed it. Him being an actor and getting so much love for the character he played, so we know this thing is not something that either one of us individually can take a call on."

He further added, "So we both work in unison and hopefully Dabangg 4 will be something that when we do, we want to do it with a lot of love, heart and effort put into it because it's not just a number that you put for a movie which is the very loved franchise. We are mindful of the fact that the audience needs to get something good out of the franchise that they have loved and enjoyed for a long time."

Tanaav release

Arbaaz's upcoming web series is directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn. It is slated to premiere on Sony LIV on November 11.