PICS: Salman Khan cannot stop smiling as he arrives at airport today; exudes charm in vintage look

There is never a dull moment around Salman Khan whenever he steps out of his house. Be it on-screen or off-screen, the Tiger 3 actor never fails to leave everyone awestruck with his aura. Recently, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he was heading to an undisclosed location. He was surrounded by his staff members, his bodyguard Shera, and fans. But what caught our attention was his bright smile and his airport look.

Salman Khan at the airport

In the pictures, we can see Salman Khan looking dapper in a stylish airport look. He can be seen wearing a blue colored tee that he layered with a black jacket. He paired them over beige colored pants that had portions of brown patches on the pockets, in the front, and on the knees. The actor completed his look with a vintage baker boy cap and black shoes.

From the moment he got down from the car, Salman Khan could not stop smiling. It seems like the actor and his bodyguard Shera had a moment and we love to see them smile. The Wanted actor then meets Baba Siddique and greets him with a hug before entering the airport.

Sohail Khan gives an update on Salman Khan’s Sher Khan

In a recent chat with News 18, Sohail Khan, who had announced Sher Khan starring Salman Khan in 2012 gave an exciting update about the film that he will be directing. He revealed that he is finally planning to take this film on the floors in 2025. Talking about why he did not work on this film, Sohail said, “That’s (VFX) one area where technology is growing by bounds. Every time we would finish the scripting of Sher Khan, I would watch another Marvel film, and that used to make me feel backdated in terms of what I’ve written and how I wanted the action to be. I knew that by the time the film comes out, it would look backdated.”

Reportedly this film is supposed to see Salman Khan as a lion-hearted He-Man which is going to be directed and produced by Sohail Khan. He has earlier directed the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor in Auzaar, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Hello Brother, and Jai Ho.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjataya’s new project

Recently, an update about Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya’s collaboration made all the fans jump with joy. Reportedly, these two are working towards and looking forward to a bigger vision and large-scale project. Sooraj is directing a film before he collaborates with the superstar and, as we all know, Salman has a packed schedule for the next 26 months.

Previously, there were rumors that filmmaker Sooraj confirmed directing Prem Ki Shaadi with Salman, creating anticipation for the iconic character's return. However, plans hit a roadblock as Salman and Sooraj disagreed on various aspects. The film, initially set to start this year, has been shelved.

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan has one of the most exciting projects in his kitty and that is Tiger Vs Pathaan. This film will see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The duo will be sharing the screen space after years for Tiger vs Pathaan. One of the most anticipated projects, the film is a part of the YRF spy universe.

According to Bollywood Hungama, SRK and Salman starrer action spy film Tiger vs Pathaan will go on the floor in the year 2026. The much-awaited film will be shot over a 100-day schedule.

