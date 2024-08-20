Salman Khan’s dad Salim Khan recalls moving to Mumbai in ‘half room’ with Rs 55 rent: ‘Thodi si paiso ya job ki pareshaani toh…’

Prime Video’s much-awaited docuseries Angry Young Men premiered and shed some light on the lives of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. In one of the heartwarming revelations made on the show, Salman Khan’s dad has looked back at the time when he first moved to Mumbai and used to live at Marine Drive’s Marina Guest House in a Rs 55 rented room.

“I used to pay Rs 55 rent per month for half a room,” revealed Salim Khan, adding that he initially wanted to rent the entire room for Rs 110, but that wish was never fulfilled. The actor-turned-writer had quite a comfortable life back in his home town of Indore, but he said ‘he had no choice’ but to move out for his aspirations.

Khan continued, “When I was leaving for Mumbai, my eldest brother told me this is not required; you’ll come running back... I didn’t want to ask for money from home, so I struggled.” This was the same time when the veteran screenwriter met the love of his life, Salma Khan, who was just 17 years old.



Salim Khan, then 24, recalled that Salma used to live at Mahim’s Regi House building, and “it started with us exchanging glances... We used to meet in the evening in the nearby lanes.” However, the family of the lady soon started to pressure her to either marry Salim or settle with someone they’d arrange.

Luckily, Salim and Salma decided to put their union on paper, and they tied the knot in 1964. This early wedding came with a lot of financial difficulties for the family. “Thodi si paiso ya job ki pareshaani toh hoti hi hai—ki kya hoga kaise hoga? (There were always concerns about money or job security—how would things work out?)” Salim shared, adding that because he needed money to make ends meet, he accepted anything, including cigarette and clothing ads.

It was soon that Salim realized that his creative mind deserved a seat behind the camera. Khan shared how he could explain a character to actors like Dilip Kumar or Amitabh Bachchan but couldn’t perform himself, and that is when he decided to quit acting and focus on writing.



Angry Young Men is available to stream on Prime Video.

