Salman Khan once said Salim Khan wished family to keep ‘dosti’ with Akhtars despite fallout with Javed, reveals Namrata Rao: ‘Dono families ke beech kabhi…’

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar were the revolutionary writing duo of their times but parted ways in 1982 after giving over 22 blockbusters together. In a fresh turn of events, the duo is now reuniting for a docu-series based on their life titled Angry Young Men. The director of this Prime Video project Namrata Rao recently spoke to ANI and shared how both families remained mutual despite the fallout.

The National Award winner shared, “To date, Salim-Javed share friendly relations. (While making the docuseries), Salman Khan recalled how Salim Sahab advised his family to always maintain ‘dosti’ with the Akhtars despite his split with Javed Akhtar. Dono families ke beech kabhi kadwahat nahi aayi (The families never developed bitter feelings for each other).”

Namrata further spoke about Salim and Javed’s sense of humor and called them ‘interesting people’. She admitted that she got to learn a lot from them during the making of this docu-series and they were two funny bones. “Kahi baari toh set pe silence bolna padta tha kyuki unki baatein sunke sab hans padte the,” Rao said.

Releasing on August 20, Prime Video's Angry Young Men is a trip down memory lane exploring the life and revolution of writer-duo Salim-Javed, who introduced the archetype of the Angry Young Man for Hindi cinema. Speaking about the upcoming title, Salim Khan in a press note had looked back at his life briefly.

The veteran writer shared how he started his career in front of the camera but later realized his true strength in his ability to tell stories. This is when he picked up writing - something which came naturally to him. “I then met Javed who was equally passionate about writing, and together we did some fantastic work together, which I am very proud of. We had an excellent run and achieved great success, and also challenged industry norms along the way,” Khan said.

Angry Young Men is produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby under the executive production of Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Watch it on Prime Video, this August 20th.

