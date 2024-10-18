Salman Khan's friend Aasif Sheikh reveals actor personally called to cast him in Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan; ‘Unhone naa haa karne ka mauka…’

Salman Khan is considered one of the most supportive and fun people to work with in Bollywood. In a recent interview, his old friend and co-star Aasif Sheikh revealed how the actor called him up to cast him in the 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan after Aasif had initially rejected the role. He recalled that Salman didn’t even give him a chance to agree or disagree on the call, directly informing him about the shooting schedule, relying on their long-standing friendship. Read on to know more.

In an interview with Friday Talkies, the Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai actor shared a funny incident involving his friend, Salman Khan. The duo was last seen together in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in which Sheikh played the role of a doctor.

Aasif Sheikh revealed that he initially received a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabra for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, the role required him to commit to 25 to 26 days of shooting, so he turned it down. As a result, the conversation about the casting ended there.

However, soon after, the associate director reached out to Sheikh, informing him that Salman Khan, the lead actor in the film, had insisted that Aasif play the role. Sheikh recalled, "I thought they would forget about me and cast someone else. But then Salman himself called me and didn’t give me a chance to say yes or no. He simply said, ‘Listen, the shoot starts in four days, so give them your availability, we’ll talk later.’"

Sheikh added that he shares a special friendship with the Tiger 3 actor and acknowledged that Salman is “one of the finest human beings in the industry.” He mentioned that they have worked together in around ten films over the past 25 to 30 years, and being on set with him has always been fun.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He will next be seen in Sikandar.

