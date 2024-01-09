EXCLUSIVE: Why does Aasif Sheikh refrain from using his phone on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain sets? Find out

Can you imagine your day without your cell phone? Of course not. In fact, we will be handicapped even for a few hours if we do not have access to our smartphones. But there’s an actor in the television industry who follows digital detox while he is on set. Any guess? We are talking about Aasif Sheikh, who is seen as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the popular television drama Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Current track of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Speaking about the current track on the show about not using mobile phones, Aasif Sheikh reveals, “In the recent track of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, it was shown that everyone became so engrossed in their phones that they felt handicapped when their cell phones were taken away.

Consequently, they missed important meetings, became frustrated, and felt bored. This current track serves as a perfect example of how excessive use of cell phones is leading to people to feel handicapped without phone.”

Check out this clip of Aasif Sheikh with his co-star:

Aasif Sheikh on his mini 'digital detox' on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain sets

The actor further talked about how he refrains from using his phone while on the sets. He shared, "I always keep my phone in my makeup room and refrain from taking it onto the sets to avoid inviting distractions, as it's a part of my mini 'Digital Detox.'"

The actor feels distracted while rehearsing if phone notifications keep popping. For him, it's quite challenging to be productive when the phone keeps beeping or vibrating. He says, "I follow a practice where people who know me well understand that my lack of response to their calls means I am engrossed in work."

Aasif Sheikh on how he uses social media

Aasif Sheikh also acknowledged the increasing use of social media and how it also distracts people. He shared that he is not against the use of social media. However, he believes in setting limitations. His use of social media is limited to staying connected with fans a few times a day.

The actor shared that he has seen the evolution of cell phones and that people used to be more focused and alert in the past. With the increase in the use of cell phones, people these days have lost their ability to concentrate.

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor concluded by urging individuals to detach from cell phones. He said, "There's a saying that resonates deeply with me, 'Technology should be used to enhance your life, not become your life.' I encourage everyone to consciously detach from their cell phones for at least an hour or two; it's an excellent way to detox and regain focus."

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain airs on &TV from Monday to Friday from 10:30 pm to 11 pm. The comedy sitcom also stars actress Shubhangi Atre.

