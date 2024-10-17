Salman Khan Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi gang offered Rs 25 lakh to shooters, AK-47 allegedly sourced from Pakistan; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

A Rs 25 lakh contract was issued to assassinate actor Salman Khan near his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra, according to a chargesheet filed by the Navi Mumbai Police. The chargesheet, which names five individuals, revealed that the contract was orchestrated by the gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to NDTV, the accused were planning to acquire advanced weapons, including AK-47s, AK-92s, M-16s from Pakistan, and the Turkish-made Zigana pistol, similar to the one used in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The suspects had recruited boys under 18 for the job, who are currently hiding in Pune, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Gujarat.

Around 60 to 70 individuals were monitoring the Sikandar actor’s movements, particularly at his Bandra residence, Panvel farmhouse, and Goregaon Film City, according to the charge sheet. The plot to assassinate the actor was devised between August 2023 and April 2024.

Earlier, th e investigation uncovered that Sukkha, arrested in Panipat, Haryana , on October 17, had assigned the assassination task to Ajay Kashyap, also known as AK, and four other conspirators.

Kashyap and his team conducted a recce and determined that due to the actor's tight security and use of bulletproof vehicles, advanced weaponry would be necessary to execute the plan.

Sukkha reached out to Pakistan-based arms dealer Dogar via video call, during which Dogar displayed an AK-47 and other firearms wrapped in a shawl while negotiating the deal.

Dogar agreed to supply the weapons, and Sukkha committed to paying 50 percent upfront, with the balance to be settled upon delivery in India.

The chargesheet outlines a plan by the shooters to regroup in Kanyakumari after assassinating the actor, from where they intended to escape to Sri Lanka by boat and then proceed to a country beyond the reach of Indian investigative agencies.

The plot to attack Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse came to light during the investigation into the firing incident outside his Bandra residence.

