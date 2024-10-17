Salman Khan House Firing Case: Navi Mumbai Police arrests Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooter Sukkha from Haryana; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Sukkha, a shooter linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police in Haryana's Panipat for his involvement in the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence. The arrest took place in Panipat's Sector 29 with assistance from local authorities. Sukkha, a resident of Rail Kalan village, is accused in the high-profile case and will be presented in court on Thursday, October 17, 2024, after being transported to Navi Mumbai.

In June 2024, police revealed a gang planned to attack Salman Khan while he was en route to his farmhouse near Panvel in Navi Mumbai. This discovery came after a shooting incident outside his Bandra home in April 2024.

Earlier this year, Salman Khan told the police that he believed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for the attack, with the intent to harm him and his family, as reported by news agency ANI.

His statement is included in the charge sheet for the incident submitted by the Mumbai Police to a local court.

The actor also mentioned that in January 2024, two unknown individuals attempted to enter his farmhouse near Panvel using false identities.

In 2022, a threat letter was discovered on a bench across from Salman Khan's residence, and in March 2023, he received an email threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and he informed the police.

Authorities revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs had assigned about 60 to 70 members to track Salman Khan's movements. This surveillance covered his Bandra home, Panvel farmhouse, and film sets as part of their efforts to plan reconnaissance.

After receiving specific intelligence about a plan to assassinate the Bollywood superstar, a case was filed against multiple individuals at the Panvel Town police station on April 24.

In a shocking development, politician and Salman Khan's close friend, Baba Siddique , was recently shot dead. According to the latest police reports, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the murder, citing Siddique’s close relationship with the actor.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

