Salman Khan's production house warns against fake casting calls: 'Legal action will be taken'

Salman Khan is one of the biggest and most popular stars in Bollywood. With a career spanning decades, Salman has been a part of some of the most acclaimed films of all time. Due to his popularity, a lot of people want to work with him and his banner. This often leads to scamsters using this opportunity to their advantage. Recently, his production house warned people against fake casting calls.

Salman Khan's production company warns against fake casting calls

Today, on January 30th, the social media handle of Salman Khan's production company Salman Khan Films warned people against scamsters. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the handle clarified that neither the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor nor his production company is casting for any film right now. They said: "This is to clarify that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films."

The handle further warned people to not entertain emails or messages for the same purpose. "Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. SKF then threatened to take legal action against any party found of doing this activity. They stated, "Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr. Khan's or SKF's name in any unauthorised manner."

It is worth noting that back in July 2023, the same message was shared on Salman's official Instagram handle to warn his fans and followers of scamster casting calls.

Salman Khan reacts to Arbaaz Khan's marriage with Sshura Khan

Salman Khan's elder brother Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with Sshura Khan on December 24 in an intimate wedding ceremony at his sister Arpita Khan’s residence in Mumbai. The duo reportedly met during the shooting of Patna Shukla which is being backed by Arbaaz under his production banner. Sshura was working in its makeup department.

During the final episode of Bigg Boss 17, Salman spoke about this marriage as Arbaaz was welcomed on stage as a groom. The actor said: “Aap log toh aise kar rahe ho jaise mai pehla hun jisne shadi ki hai. (You guys are acting as if I am the first one to get married ever).”

Comedian Bharti Singh also teased Arbaaz and asked why she didn't get the wedding invitation. In response, he said: “Agli wali mein bula lenge (Will invite you in the next one)" and added, “Kisi aur ki (somebody else’s)."

She then asked Salman’s reaction on Arbaaz's second wedding and asked for an advice. In response, the Tiger 3 actor said, “Nahi ye sunte nahi hai meri. Agar sunte hote… (No, he doesn’t listen to me. If he had listened…)."

