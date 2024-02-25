Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare gets eliminated ahead of the show’s finale; fans call it unfair

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, known for the outstanding performances delivered by its contestants and the intense competition that unfolds among them, has witnessed several dance acts resulting in the elimination of several celebrities. However, Shiv’s journey on the reality show recently came to an unexpected end just before the finale, leaving his fans and followers in shock.

Shiv Thakare bids adieu to the dance reality show

The popular dance reality show saw Shiv, considered a top contender by many, leave the dance floor. Judges, too, got emotional, with fans expressing on social media that he deserved a spot in the top 5.

Manisha Rani secured her spot as the initial finalist of the season, and Shoaib Ibrahim stood out as the sole contestant to achieve a perfect score of 30 in the semi-finals. Shiv Thakare and Dhanashree Verma found themselves in the bottom two, competing for a spot in the top 5 and a chance to advance to the finals with one final showdown. Dhanashree chose a theme focused on depression for her performance, while Shiv kept it energetic and fun. Unfortunately, the last-minute change in Shiv's choreographer didn't work in his favor, and he scored the lowest. This left Dhanashree in tears as she didn't want to compete against her close friend. Farah also bid an emotional goodbye to Shiv.

Fans reaction

Reacting to the shocking elimination, fans flooded X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their dissatisfaction with Shiv Thakare's unfair eviction from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Several fans called it fixed, with a widespread sentiment that Shiv deserved to belong in the top 5.

For the unversed, five contestants who have made it to the top in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 are Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Sreerama Chandra, Dhanashree Verma, and Adrija Sinha. The show airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and streams digitally on the SonyLIV app.

Shiv Thakare’s journey in the industry:

Shiv Thakare initially gained prominence through his participation in Roadies. While he didn't secure victory, his impactful journey on the show garnered attention. This recognition led him to triumph in Bigg Boss Marathi season 2. Following this success, Shiv bagged Bigg Boss 16 and secured the position of the first runner-up. His journey continued with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where he navigated a roller-coaster ride and reached the finale week.