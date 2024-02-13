Dipika Kakar shares video of adorable chaos with her son Ruhaan

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are among the most beloved couples in the television industry. They exchanged vows on February 22, 2018. Five years into their marital journey, the couple embraced parenthood with the birth of their son, Ruhaan, in 2023. Dipika shared a glimpse of the adorable chaos behind those picture-perfect moments with her son Ruhaan.

The actress posted an adorable video on her Instagram handle, where she is seen bribing her little one with love for a photograph. She captioned it, 'Ruhaan ki roz ki struggle.'

While Dipika has taken a break from work to enjoy motherhood, Shoaib immerses himself in the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Captivating both judges and viewers with his performances, audiences eagerly anticipate what more he has to offer. His spirited performances have posed formidable competition for fellow participants in the show.

Dipika and Shoaib often share their daily experiences through vlogs and Instagram handles, providing fans with snapshots of their parenthood. Shoaib is currently a participant in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, and being a doting wife, Dipika often pays a visit with their son on the set.

Speaking of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the season premiered on November 11, 2023. Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani took on hosting duties, while the judging panel featured Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, actor Arshad Warsi, and choreographer Farah Khan.

On June 21, 2023, Shoaib took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note and a picture, announcing the joyous news of the arrival of their little prince. They later disclosed their son's name, Ruhaan. After three months, on September 21, 2023, Dipika and Shoaib delighted their fans by revealing their son's adorable face through a photo posted on their respective Instagram handles.

A recent video featuring Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim, and their son, Ruhaan, surfaced online. In the video, the adorable family poses for photographers outside the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 set. Shoaib looks stylish in a blue sweatshirt paired with black pants.

