WATCH: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judge Farah Khan shares video of how they perfectly bid adieu to this season

Ahead of the grand finale episode, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 family was seen bidding farewell to this season. Judge Farah Khan Kunder shared a video on her social media, giving a sneak peek of the wrap-up party, where the judges, contestants, and hosts were all vibing together on the dance floor.

About Farah Khan’s post

Farah Khan’s Instagram post showcased how the crew enjoyed the wrap-up party of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The show's judges, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora, were seen engaging with the contestants on the stage of the dance reality show. Farah perfectly described the video, writing, “The judges of #jhalakdikhlajaa sure know how to rock a party! So do the contestants; what a wonderful farewell to a very special season.” Her caption reflected the sentimental value this season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa holds for her.

Glimpse from the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 wrap-up party

Farah Khan-hosted bash was full of energy and fun, as seen in the video she shared today. Malaika Arora was seen dancing to the beats of her own song, Chaiyya Chaiyya, with contestant Shoaib Ibrahim joining her in the performance; he definitely added some Shah Rukh Khan vibes to the party. Meanwhile, Arshad was seen grooving to Aankh Marey alongside host Rithvik Dhanjani, Malaika, and others.

This clip demonstrated the strong connection between the judges and contestants and the bond they have formed throughout the season.

Who all attended the wrap-up party?

The party saw attendance from all the judges and contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, host Gauahar Khan, and her husband Zaid Darbar, with the latter dancing perfectly with Farah. Additionally, Bigg Boss 17 power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain joined the party, lighting it up with their presence.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will declare its winner today, on March 2, 2024, among these five finalists: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, and Adrija Sinha.

