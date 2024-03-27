Shoaib Malik's 3rd wife Sana Javed shares awe-inspiring PICS with hubby from her intimate birthday celebrations

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik married Sana Javed earlier this year following his divorce from his 2nd wife Sania Mirza. Even though many of the fans are still in shock, the couple doesn't miss a chance to express their love for each other on social media.

Sana Javed shares her birthday celebration pictures with Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik's 3rd wife Sana Javed who celebrated her birthday recently took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from the intimate celebration flaunting her and Shoaib's chemistry. One of the pictures from the collaborative post with Shoaib Malik shows him affectionately feeding Sana with her birthday cake as she looks at him with all the love. The other one has Sana sitting on the chair and looking at her phone while Shoaib stands behind her and holds her shoulders tenderly with his hands.

Captioning the post, Sana wrote, "Just the two of us (rose emoji) Thank you for the lovely birthday husband (red heart emoji)." Soon after the post, the pictures went viral on social media and the fans flooded the comments section with their reactions.

Shoaib Malik also wished a Happy Birthday to Sana a couple of days back by sharing some adorable pictures of them. In the pics, both of them can be seen posing for the camera while Sana lovingly holds his arm. One of the pics shows Sana keeping her arm on Shoaib's shoulder like a true bestie.

"Happy Birthday Sana Shoaib Malik" he wrote followed by a kiss emoji, hug emoji and red heart emoji. Reacting to the post, Sana wrote, "My heart (red heart emoji)" in the comments section.

Advertisement

When Sania Mirza’s family confirmed her separation with Shoaib Malik

As the news of Shoaib Malik marrying Sana Javed became a topic of discussion in January this year, the family of Sania Mirza confirmed that she and Shoaib are divorced. The family issued a statement confirming the couple's divorce.

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!" read the statement.

“At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy,” the statement further noted.

ALSO READ: Watch: Sana Javed Trolled With ‘Sania Mirza’ Chants During PSL Game