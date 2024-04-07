Sara Ali Khan says she is ‘sibling needing kind of person’; drops vacay glimpses with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, who had a packed schedule in March with two releases, the mystery thriller Murder Mubarak and the patriotic film Ae Watan Mere Watan, has now taken some time off and treated herself to a well-deserved vacation. Sara shared glimpses from her holiday on social media, where she was seen enjoying the picturesque sunset on a beach accompanied by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpses from her recent vacation with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Today, on April 7, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared some beautiful pictures and a video clip from her latest vacation. In the first photo, Sara was seen posing against the backdrop of a beach during the sunset. The actress sported a casual yet stylish look in a gray-colored crop top paired with a floral skirt. She accessorized her look with black sunglasses, a cap, and a long necklace. She carried a printed handbag on her shoulder and her footwear in her hand.

Another picture captured Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan with their backs turned towards the camera as they enjoyed the scenic view. A video clip showed Sara with the flowing waves in the background. Additionally, Sara shared another image of her and Ibrahim, presumably taken during an older trip, as they embraced each other amid snow-capped mountains.

In the caption, Sara posed a question to her followers, asking, “Are you a beach or mountain person?” Revealing her own preference, Sara confessed, “I’m a sunset seeking, peace loving, safety searching, sibling needing kind of person @______iak______”

Have a look at Sara’s post here!

Fan reactions to Sara Ali Khan’s vacation post

Fans were quick to answer Sara Ali Khan’s question, sharing their own preferences in the comments. One person said, “Beach calms a soul while Mountain mysteriously Mesmerize us to explore the unknown more,” while another wrote, “Pretty Obsessed with nature so naturally nature lover.” A user expressed, “I like the sibling needing part.”

Fans also praised Sara’s appearance calling her “Beautiful” and “Sunshine girl.” Others conveyed their appreciation using red heart and fire emojis.

