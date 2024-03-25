Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar playfully apply gulal on each other; Farhan Akhtar-Shibani arrive at Holi bash

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar have hosted a vibrant Holi 2024 party, and it appears the couple enjoyed themselves immensely. They were spotted posing for the paparazzi, radiating joy and warmth. Their adorable moment, captured by cameras, has become the talk of the town, spreading smiles far and wide. The duo's infectious energy and playful bond stole the show, leaving everyone in awe. We just simply couldn't help but gush over their charming chemistry, making it a memorable Holi celebration for all involved.

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar apply gulal to each other

The video captures a delightful moment at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Holi gathering. As they posed for the paparazzi, one particular scene stole the spotlight, the couple playfully applying gulal to each other's faces. Their affectionate gesture was incredibly endearing and adorable, showcasing their bond beautifully.

Take a look:

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Anusha Dandekar arrive for holi party

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's son, Farhan Akhtar, attended the Holi party with his wife, Shibani Dandekar. Shibani's sister, Anusha Dandekar, also joined the festivities. The trio happily posed for the paparazzi, adding to the cheerful atmosphere of the celebration.

Take a look:

Advertisement

A slew of celebrities, such as Dia Mirza, Ila Arun, Divya Dutta, Rahul Bose, Neena Gupta, Anup Zalota, and numerous others, graced Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Holi 2024 celebration.

About Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, stalwarts of Indian cinema, wedded in 1984, blending their talents and passions into an enduring partnership. Shabana, hailed for her nuanced portrayals in films like Arth and "Masoom, complements Javed's poetic brilliance, known for iconic songs in Sholay and Dil Chahta Hai.

Their son, Farhan Akhtar, follows in their footsteps, excelling as a filmmaker with Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Javed Akhtar's contributions to Indian cinema extend beyond lyrics, delving into screenwriting and activism, while Shabana's advocacy for social causes echoes their shared commitment to artistry and social change.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rumored exes Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff’s Holi 2024 bash with Akshay Kumar is just unmissable