WATCH: Rumored exes Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff’s Holi 2024 bash with Akshay Kumar is just unmissable

It seems Disha Patani is having a blast at Holi 2024! The Yodha star posted a super fun video on Instagram featuring her rumored ex, Tiger Shroff, and actor Akshay Kumar. Their fun-filled celebration is definitely something you won't want to miss - it's sure to leave you feeling festive and joyful!

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar celebrate Holi 2024

Disha Patani shared a lively Instagram video capturing her Holi celebrations with Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and a few close pals. The clip kicks off with a slow-motion scene, as Tiger and Akshay playfully shower colors on Disha, who retaliates by dousing them in return. The joyful atmosphere continues with Akshay and Tiger enthusiastically joining their friends in the festivities. This heartwarming moment showcases their camaraderie and adds to the festive spirit.

Take a look:

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani on the work front

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are gearing up for the highly-anticipated release of their upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Scheduled for an Eid 2024 premiere, the trailer drops on March 26, 2024. Joining the stellar cast are Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

With Vishal Mishra curating the music and Irshad Kamil crafting the lyrics, the film promises a diverse and compelling soundtrack. Bosco and Caesar choreograph the dance sequences, shot against Jordan's stunning backdrop. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is eagerly anticipated by fans for its trailer and music album release.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was last seen in action flick Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. She will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, and more.

Disha is also stepping into the sci-fi realm with Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Additionally, she's lined up for the Tamil film Kanguva.

