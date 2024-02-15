Shah Rukh Khan gives Valentine's Day surprise to his fans with Dunki’s OTT debut on THIS platform

Shah Rukh Khan broke the action movie spree in 2023 by coming up with the comedy-drama film Dunki. After impressing cinephiles on the big screen, the movie has finally made its OTT debut. Read on to know where you can watch the Rajkumar Hirani directorial film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki releases on OTT

In December 2023, Shah Rukh Khan tickled many funny bones and gave his fans some food for thought with his film Dunki. After being one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023, the movie has finally been released on Netflix. A while ago, the streaming platform dropped the poster of the film and announced this big news on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

Sharing the information about SRK’s Valentine’s Day surprise for his admirers, they penned, “Pack your bags! After a Dunki around the world, @iamsrk is coming home. Dunki, now streaming on Netflix!”

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his five-year break

After the comedy-drama film Zero in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan took a break from work allegedly to recover from the massive flops. During that time, the actor learned to make the best pizza in the world. “I made myself a little kitchen, and I started learning how to make pizzas. I learned perseverance. Because to make the perfect round pizza, you have to first make a million square ones,” he said.

At the World Government’s Summit in Dubai, he also spoke about his dream for the Indian film industry and divulged, “I want to end my career, which is far from ending right now; I have a good 35 years to go. I want to make that film which the whole world likes, and then nobody on a big stage like this asks me, why haven’t you crossed over? That film should cross me over. That’s my dream.”

Advertisement

About the film

The 2023 film tells the tale of a group of friends who try to fly abroad for better opportunities. But since they fail to get their visas, they hustle to cross borders illegally. Apart from Shah Rukh, it also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, among other talented actors.

ALSO READ: Dunki final box office collections: Shah Rukh Khan film closes with USD 22M Overseas and 425Cr Worldwide