Dunki has closed its run at the overseas box office at just under USD 22 million. With Rs. 244 crore in the domestic market, the worldwide gross of the Shah Rukh Khan led film amounted to Rs. 427 crore. The overseas numbers are fourth highest in 2023 behind Pathaan, Jawan and Animal while in terms of worldwide numbers, it is also behind Tiger 3.

Even though what Dunki did overseas is a big number for a Bollywood film, it doesn't quite meet the lofty expectations of a Shah Rukh Khan film, especially considering what his other two films did earlier in the year. The overseas market for Indian films has seen a big growth in recent years but that was only realised last year, with Pathaan and Jawan almost reaching the USD 50 million milestone. A USD 20 million plus gross was considered a BLOCKBUSTER number in 2019 but last year Jawan and Pathaan cleared that in just four days.

Considering Dunki's narrative focus on illegal immigration and the concept of homecoming, it theoretically should have struck a chord with diaspora audiences, a trend often observed in Punjabi cinema. Furthermore, it was a Christmas-New Year release, which is a very lucrative period for the box office, though the clash with Salaar probably took that advantage away as there were capacity constraints during peak holidays in some of the markets like Canada, United States and Australia. Despite these favourable elements, the overseas box office performance of Dunki left much to be desired and makes for a disappointing read.

Dunki performed best in Germany and Bangladesh which are two SRK strongholds but not big markets in size currently. Among major markets, Australia and Canada did best but they should have done even better given the large Punjabi diaspora presence. Middle East underperformed relative to Pathaan and Jawan but a lot of that was due to genre and subject.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Dunki is as follows:

Area Gross America United States USD 5,550,000 Canada USD 2,300,000 Rest of America USD 100,000 Asia/Oceania Australia USD 1,875,000 Bangladesh USD 700,000 New Zealand USD 330,000 Malaysia USD 300,000 Nepal USD 250,000 Singapore USD 210,000 Rest of Asia USD 300,000 Middle East UAE USD 3,525,000 GCC USD 1,750,000 Saudi Arabia USD 925,000 Africa & Rest of M.E. USD 375,000 Europe United Kingdom USD 2,175,000 Germany USD 535,000 Rest of Europe USD 700,000 Overseas USD 21,900,000

