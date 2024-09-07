Shah Rukh Khan has a fun wish for all his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi; drops PIC of Mannat’s Bappa

Shah Rukh Khan has followed his every year ritual of welcoming home Ganpati Bappa on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor took to his social media handles and shared an adorable picture of the almighty - seemingly a shoulder shot of his wife Gauri Khan - and it is melting the internet’s heart like anything.

SRK captioned his wholesome post, “On this pious occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bless all of us and our families with health, love and joy…. And of course a lot of modaks!!!” Check cutesy Bappa from Khan’s house here:-

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in The King alongside daughter Suhana Khan.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his son AbRam is fond of him for THIS reason and we absolutely agree with him