Shah Rukh Khan has a special surprise for fans in 2024 post Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki success; Deets inside

Shah Rukh Khan had quite an eventful year in 2023 with the brilliant performances of all his films at the box-office. He started the year with the release of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan followed by Atlee’s Jawan and concluded the year with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. After completing his professional commitments, reportedly the actor went for a short New Year vacation with his family in London and now is expected to announce his next movie later this month.

The year gone by was quite a busy year for Shah Rukh Khan who stirred the box office with his successful films including Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, King Khan took a short break in London to ring in the New Year and spend quality time with his family and now after that, he will sit down to churn out the plan for his next move.

According to a source, the actor is elated about how his year has gone by as his ‘hard work paid off well, and the films are making a mark on the box office.’ In order to celebrate New Year, SRK flew to London for a short break also. The source further claims that the actor is expected to make a three-film announcement in the first month of 2024.

“Everyone in the industry is looking forward and are excited to know about his next step. But he is not in any hurry to sign a project. He has some scripts in his hand, but he will go through them after coming back from his break. He will come and sit and analyze what he wants to do next,” stated the source.

“However, one thing is certain, and it is that he is expected to announce three films in the first month of 2024 itself, and then start working on them. He has kept the genres he wants to explore a secret as he wants to surprise his audience,” he further added.

It was just last night that Shah Rukh Khan was papped outside a restaurant as he stepped out in style for a dinner. He was also accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani.

