Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to shoot in Jordan next? Here's what we know

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the much-anticipated movies lined up for a 2024 release. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, several stills from the film shared by the team on various occasions have added to the excitement amongst fans. On the other hand, it has also been reported that the film will be getting an exuberant dash with three song sequences to be shot in Jordan.

Details around Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Jordan shoot

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the leads Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff along with the team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be flying out to a foreign location to shoot for three song sequences. The shoot will take place between January 19 to February 2. It is worth mentioning that BMCM will be amongst the very few Bollywood films to be ever shot in Jordan.

“I am very excited about shooting in Jordan. I’ve never been there, but I’ve heard it’s a beautiful country,” Kumar was quoted as saying with excitement, adding, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has superb action and requires a certain terrain. Vashu (Vashu Bhagnani) ji and the director, Ali (Ali Abbas Zafar), have chosen Jordan with a lot of thought for this schedule. Earlier we shot in Mumbai, London, Scotland, and Abu Dhabi for the film. And Jordan, here we come now”.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

According to the source mentioned in the report, Bosco Martis will be choreographing the songs. The source claimed that the makers are planning to make the songs a ‘visual spectacle for the audiences to experience on the big screen.’

The makers are envisioned to capture different moods and shades of Jordan through the songs, with 400–500 people in the crew including 200 dancers, reflecting upon the large scale of the song.

Discussing foreign location being the choice for the film, the director Ali Abbas Zafar remarked that their plan is "to do everything which is big and visually very appealing," as he revealed that the entire film is shot with three song sequences left for the shoot scheduled to be shot in Jordan. According to him, the "visual scale of the place is very beautiful, and has not been explored widely yet."

Furthermore, the producer of the film Jackky Bhagnani also shared his point of view on finalizing the location. “As we embark on this cinematic journey, Jordan becomes more than just a backdrop; it becomes a character in our story, contributing its timeless allure to every frame. Jordan not only compliments the magnanimity of the film but also its stellar star cast,” he stated being hopeful that more shootings take place after the film and the song from the film are released.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The long-awaited Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, led by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is an upcoming action thriller. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F.

While there have been a lot of speculations around the release date of the film. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that not only will the film be released on Eid 2024 weekend this year, but the team is also planning to launch an action-packed teaser during the Republic Day weekend.

“The teaser cut is locked and loaded with action featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It’s in the final stages of post-production at the moment, and the team is committed to bringing it during the Republic Day 2024 weekend. The teaser will screen all across with the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-led Fighter, as team BMCM will be locking a deal with cinema owners for a big splash on the big screen,” a source close to the development had shared with us.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 best movies on Indian Army you must watch before Deepika-Hrithik's Fighter releases: Shershaah to Uri