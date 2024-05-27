Shah Rukh Khan holds IPL trophy post KKR’s big win; poses with Gauri, Aryan, AbRam, Suhana, Ananya Panday and Shanaya; PICS

May 26 will now hold great significance in the history of IPL. It’s on this day that Shah Rukh Khan’s Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted the winner’s trophy for the third time.

To witness the big win, the Jawan actor was accompanied by Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya who shared glimpses of the celebration from the ground.

Suhana Khan poses with ‘dream team’ Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, AbRam Khan

All the prayers of Shah Rukh Khan and KKR supporters have been heard. The team finally came out victorious in the IPL 2024 tournament that concluded on May 26. As soon as the men in purple lifted the trophy, SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, along with besties Ananya and Shanaya shared glimpses of the celebration.

Taking to her Instagram stories, The Archies actress shared a picture of the giant screen that declared ‘KKR won by 8 wickets’. She wrote on the image, “Someone pinch me.” The following clip showed the sparkly celebration that happened on the ground. Suhana also dropped an old picture of her father doing a headstand on the ground.

Take a look: Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Ananya Panday also dropped glimpses of the merriment on her IG stories. As she shared a video of the ‘champions’ posing with the IPL trophy, she followed it up with an adorable image of herself posing with Suhana, Shanaya, and AbRam Khan. She also dropped the same old picture of SRK doing a headstand and reposted Shanaya’s post calling them her ‘family’.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Ever since the day started, Shanaya Kapoor has been rooting for KKR on social media. Soon after the team won the tournament, she flooded social media with multiple glimpses from the ground. She got overwhelmed with the team winning and followed it up with a picture of the entire team blowing a flying kiss. Kapoor also shared an image of Suhana, Aryan Khan and herself from the ground.

Take a look:

In one of the photos, she was seen posing with her mom Maheep Kapoor along with Ananya and her mother Bhavna Panday. Another glimpse of the three besties was dropped followed by a picture of SRK greeting his fans. She wrote on it, “Finally after a decade. So happy for SRK.”

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan poses with IPL 2024 trophy

The Screw Dheela actress also shared multiple glimpses of a delighter Shah Rukh Khan posing with the entire team and the golden trophy. She penned in the caption, “& the trophy is finally here.”

Take a look:

KKR won the final IPL 2024 match with eight wickets in hand against Sunrisers Hyderabad with nearly 10 overs to spare and chased a total of 113 runs.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor’s then and now PIC from KKR’s IPL wins at Chepauk go viral