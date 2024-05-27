Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor’s then and now PIC from KKR’s IPL wins at Chepauk go viral

After witnessing several exhilarating and nerve-wracking matches, Shah Rukh Khan can finally take a sigh of relief as his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has lifted the 2024 IPL trophy. Along with them were Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium supporting the team.

Now, an old picture of the besties has gone viral from 2012 when KKR won the IPL final at the same stadium. Check it out!

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor old picture from 2012 goes viral

In almost all matches, we have spotted the three besties of B-town, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor rooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team KKR wearing their jersey. But this is not something they have been doing as adults. An old picture of the trio that is going viral online shows them posing with Hrithik Roshan and SRK from when the team won the IPL final, back in 2012.

It's also amazing how the decade-old match happened at the same M. A. Chidambaram Stadium aka the Chepauk Stadium where last night's match was held. At the same place, years ago, the trio stood at the stand and watched the team lift the winner's trophy. So nostalgic, right?!

Sharing the then and now image, the X user wrote, “2012 IPL Final at Chepauk. 2024 IPL Final at Chepauk. Ananya, Suhana, Shanaya.”

Take a look:

When Shah Rukh Khan called Ananya, Suhana, Shanaya his lucky charm

In an interview on No Filter Neha when the Dream Girl 2 actress was chatting with Neha Dhupia, she revealed that Shah Rukh Khan called them his ‘lucky charm’ after KKR’s first win. Calling him an inclusive person, Panday stated, “Like there was this year when KKR, they won their first IPL and he was like ‘It is because of you three, you are my lucky charm, you will always be with me’. So, he always makes us feel special. When we were younger, I don’t think we even realized this,”

She added, “I think he is just the kind of person. We didn’t feel like that. He didn’t make us feel like that. I don’t think he makes anyone feel like that. He makes the person in front of him feel like the Badshah. He has this amazing quality about him.” On the work front, she will be seen in Control and Shankara.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan gives warm kiss to Gauri Khan, hugs kids Suhana and AbRam as KKR wins IPL 2024 final