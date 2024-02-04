Shah Rukh Khan is a 'gentleman': Milind Gunaji recalls Devdas co-star's polite behavior after father's death

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Devdas is one of the hit films in Indian cinema history. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial is still alive in people's hearts. The characterization, dialogue, and music mesmerized the audience. In a recent interview, actor Milind Gunaji shared an interesting anecdote while praising his Devdas co-star SRK and shared how King Khan looked out for him after his father died.

Milind Gunaji on Shah Rukh Khan's kind gesture at Devdas set

During an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Milind Gunaji who played the role of Kalibabu in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, shared how he had lost his father just before the shoot, and added it was Shah Rukh who made sure he was feeling okay.

He said, “It was a difficult time for me to overcome. I remember Shah Rukh Khan, he is such a gentleman and a nice person. He used to come and sit with me during the shoot. He told me that he was feeling sorry about this situation and said that if something needs to stop, they will stop. He said that there won’t be any problem, and they can stop the shoot." Milind also revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali also told him the same thing.

Milind Gunaji opens up on Dola Re Dola shooting

During the same interview, Milind shared the story of the shoot of Dola re Dola. It starred Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He said that during a long shot, which was challenging as it involved a handheld camera and a lot of movement with other dancers, some technical mistakes were happening. But Sanjay Leela Bhansali made sure to bring out the best shot.

About Devdas

The film was released in 2002. The story follows Devdas' life sliding downward after his wealthy family forbids him from marrying the lady he loves, and he turns to booze and a life of sin to alleviate the pain.

The cast of the also starred Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, and Jaya Bhattacharya, among others. Devdas was the third Hindi remake of the 1917 Bengali novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay.