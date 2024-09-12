Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan was ‘my worst experience ever’; Viraj Ghelani claims 'creators are cast for their clout only'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan saw several artists making a cameo, adding to the wider audience reach of the Atlee directorial. One of them was a content creator Viraj Ghelani who had a brief appearance in the actioner. While the man was all praise about the makers when the film was released, he has now gone against them calling the shooting ‘his worst experience ever’.

While speaking on The Having Said That Show podcast, Viraj said, “Don’t talk. F**k. Why did I do it? People are very sweet whoever watched the film for me that I watched your part. But it was my worst experience ever.” He detailed that on the set when there are superstars like Sanjay Dutt and Shah Rukh Khan, others are not looked out for in the same manner.

“The work culture was ‘yahan khada ho ja, yeh kar le (stand here, do this)',” said Ghelani while detailing a scene where he had to hold a gun that the prop guy had given. When the camera started rolling, he was not given a gun and the camera roller went ‘f**k that’. Viraj added, “I came and I went. I am just a blurred image in the background. I had (shot) proper dialogues.”

ALSO READ: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero was initially titled Katrina Meri Jaan? Kaif once revealed she was supposed to play double role in it

The creator further revealed that he had shot for 15 days in Madh Island in the scorching May heat but the shot that made it to the final cut was one taken during the first 30 minutes on the first day. “Creators are cast for their clout only,” alleged Viraj who enjoys over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Other than Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, and many others in key roles. This thriller was produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment and was received with both critical and commercial acclaim.

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in his highly anticipated King, where he will be sharing the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the first time. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this film will also star Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma.

ALSO READ: Jawan Turns 1: When Shah Rukh Khan wanted his scenes to be chopped so that ‘girls and villain’ could get enough screen space