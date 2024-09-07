Jawan Turns 1: When Shah Rukh Khan wanted his scenes to be chopped so that ‘girls and villain’ could get enough screen space

Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 superhit film Jawan is celebrating its first release anniversary today. It seems the befitting time to recall how the superstar executed one of the biggest projects of all time with utmost honesty and not making everything about him. It was during the success meet of this Atlee directorial when it was revealed that SRK sacrificed his scenes to give others’ screen space.

Jawan editor Ruben recalled his experience from the film’s editing table and shared, “For a star like Shah Rukh Khan, he is the producer, he can take any control over the film. But he was very generous to say, ‘Please cut my scenes and please give it to the other actors, give it to the girls, give it to the villain.’ He wanted more scenes of the villain.”

I mean isn’t it a true quality of a filmmaker that we have in such a brilliant actor? We can’t wait for the time when one bright morning Shah Rukh Khan will announce his directorial debut and we’ll think we have seen everything. Despite those days appearing seemingly fan, Khan is truly a great cinema magician.

Jawan was bankrolled by his Red Chillies Entertainment only and not just this, Khan’s production house has backed some of the most successful films of all time.

Earlier today (September 7th), Shah Rukh Khan also took to his X handle and penned a long note on Jawan’s one-year anniversary. He shared a video of over a minute which was a compilation of some of the best moments from the film. Khan’s long note started with him quoting, “The film that we made with a lot of heart… has turned one year ‘old’ today… or shall I say one year ‘Jawan’.”

The Pathaan actor further lauded the storytelling, skill, and vision of Atlee as according to SRK, this film wouldn’t have been possible. He further extended his love to his Jawan team who toiled away to make this film what it is. “And thank you to the audiences for accepting our film with such love and happiness!!!,” SRK concluded.

Other than King Khan, Jawan also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

